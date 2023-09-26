Blackpool FC: Andy Lyons forced off in Central League derby with Preston North End following clash of heads
Blackpool’s Andy Lyons was forced off with a head injury in the Central League derby game against Preston North End.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Seasiders named a number of senior players for the fixture at Springfields.
Lyons was subbed off at the break, following a clash of heads towards the latter stages of the first half.
The 23-year-old was down for a number of minutes to receive treatment, and was unable to continue for the second period of play.