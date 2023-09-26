News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool FC: Andy Lyons forced off in Central League derby with Preston North End following clash of heads

Blackpool’s Andy Lyons was forced off with a head injury in the Central League derby game against Preston North End.
By Amos Wynn
Published 26th Sep 2023, 15:06 BST
The Seasiders named a number of senior players for the fixture at Springfields.

Lyons was subbed off at the break, following a clash of heads towards the latter stages of the first half.

The 23-year-old was down for a number of minutes to receive treatment, and was unable to continue for the second period of play.

