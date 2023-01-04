Blackpool's transfer state of play as Michael Appleton's side close in on first January signing

There’s already been an arrival of sorts in the form of Andy Lyons, who is in line to make his Blackpool debut against Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup on Saturday after his move from Shamrock Rovers was formally completed.

The 22-year-old will get his chance to impress at right-back in Blackpool’s third round tie with Callum Connolly serving a one-match ban following his red card against Sunderland on New Year’s Day.

We’ve also seen a player head for the exits with winger Theo Corbeanu returning early to parent club Wolves to continue his recovery from an ankle injury.

The 20-year-old, who hasn’t played since the start of November, was due to remain with the Seasiders for the entirety of the season but the two clubs have agreed a recall would be in the best interests of all parties.

Corbeanu’s departure frees up room for a potential loan signing, although head coach Michael Appleton has admitted he’s open to having more than five loans on the books - the maximum allowed in a match-day squad.

Given Blackpool’s injury woes this season, Appleton is keen to ensure he has the numbers and necessary squad depth to cope with any future crisis. Having to leave a loanee or two out of a match-day squad is a risk he’s willing to take.

Josh Bowler is lined up to make a spectacular return to Bloomfield Road

It’s widely expected wing duo Josh Bowler and Morgan Rogers will be two players to arrive, while a central midfielder is also likely to be high on Appleton’s transfer wishlist.

The Gazette understands Rogers will shortly be announced as a Blackpool player, with an announcement possibly taking place today.

The Man City man is likely to arrive on loan, as is Bowler, which would take the number of loan players on the books up to six with Lewis Fiorini, Charlie Patino, Ian Poveda and Rhys Williams still part of the squad.

Another thing for the Seasiders to keep in mind is the 25-man squad which has to be re-submitted once the window closes at the end of January.

Following Corbeanu’s departure, Blackpool now have 26 members in their squad who are considered ‘senior players’, one over the EFL limit. Sonny Carey is not part of this group as he’s considered an Under-21.

However, the 26 will likely be whistled down throughout the month, with Grant Ward unlikely to remain with the club beyond the expiration of his short-term contract on January 21.

During the summer, injured duo Kevin Stewart and Jake Beesley were left out of the squad, although the latter was later added back in following his return.

The Seasiders left three gaps in total, but those spots have since been filled by Beesley and two free agent signings Liam Bridcutt and Ward.

Appleton admitted outgoings are likely this month although this will remain on the backburner for now, with incomings the priority for a side that are badly in need of an injection of quality to get them out of trouble.

