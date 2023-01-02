When Callum Connolly will serve his suspension after Blackpool defender is sent off in Sunderland draw

Thankfully the dismissal, Blackpool’s seventh of the season, came in stoppage-time which meant the Seasiders were able to hold on for a 1-1 draw.

The 25-year-old will now serve a one-game ban, which means he will be missing for the FA Cup third round tie against Nottingham Forest next week.

The FA has confirmed to The Gazette the suspension still applies in a cup competition, meaning Connolly will be back available for the trip to Watford a week later.

Head coach Michael Appleton gave a damning verdict on the performance of referee Tim Robinson, suggesting he placed no blame at Connolly’s door.

“The red card is the bit I’m really annoyed about and I’m not annoyed at Callum,” he said.

“The referee has had one today. The first booking was cheap but the bit that winds me up is there was a player on their side who could have had three red cards, or certainly three yellow cards or certainly somewhere between a yellow and a red card, yet he stays on the pitch.

Connolly was sent off after receiving two yellow cards against Sunderland

“If we’re going to get bookings for those types of challenges then you have to be consistent. It should have been 10v10 or 10v9, so that’s the real irritant for me.

“The referee has almost made a rod for his own back because he can argue the point they were both yellow cards, but if that’s the case why did Sunderland still have 11 players on the pitch?”

The one silver lining for the Seasiders is that Andy Lyons will be available to face Forest after missing Sunday’s game against Sunderland.

Despite officially becoming a Blackpool player on January 1, the right-back wasn’t permitted to be registered in time for their New Year's Day clash.

However, Appleton confirmed to The Gazette the former Shamrock Rovers player is good to go to face Forest next week, where he's likely to make his debut.

