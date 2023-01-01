Blackpool much improved against Sunderland but long-overdue victory still eludes them

In a game of two halves, the Seasiders were in control during the first-half where they deservedly led thanks to Shayne Lavery’s cool strike.

But the Black Cats responded in the second period, levelling through Ross Stewart before squandering good chances to snatch all three points.

Lavery capped off his return to the side with a goal with a calmly-taken finish

The hosts were forced to play the final few minutes of stoppage-time with 10 men after Callum Connolly was dismissed for a second yellow.

The result means Michael Appleton’s side are now winless in their last NINE games, a run that stretches back to October.

While Pool’s head coach will be encouraged by his side’s display, he will no doubt be concerned about a points haul of just four out of a possible 27.

Appleton dropped a major surprise with his team selection by dropping top goalscorer Jerry Yates.

Elsewhere, Chris Maxwell returned from injury to take Dan Grimshaw’s place in goal.

Dom Thompson and Jake Beesley also made way as Appleton opted to make four changes to his side from Thursday night’s defeat against Sheffield United.

Jordan Thorniley returned from suspension to partner Marvin Ekpiteta in the centre of defence, which saw James Husband move back out to left-back.

CJ Hamilton, meanwhile, also came into the side on the left wing.

Luke Garbutt, Jordan Gabriel, Liam Bridcutt, Kevin Stewart, Lewis Fiorini, Keshi Anderson and Theo Corbeanu all missed out through injury.

Tony Mowbray’s side were dealt a blow on the eve of this clash with the news that ex-Pool loanee Ellis Simms had been recalled by parent club Everton.

Fellow former Seasider Dan Ballard started in defence but Elliot Embleton is out with an ankle injury.

The Seasiders lined up in a 4-2-3-1 system for the second game running, with Ian Poveda playing as a number 10.

It was the Leeds United loanee who had the game’s first effort on goal, seeing his shot from just outside the box well blocked by a Sunderland defender.

Like Thursday night, Blackpool started well with all the early pressure coming in the Sunderland half.

The game soon evened itself out though with the visitors offering more of a threat, albeit the game remained scrappy and stop-start.

Bloomfield Road soon erupted though as Blackpool took the lead in the 21st minute thanks to the returning Shayne Lavery.

The Northern Irishman coolly slotted home after being sent through by CJ Hamilton, taking a touch to settle himself before firing across the keeper and into the far corner.

It was exactly what the Seasiders required and gave them a valuable lead to hold onto.

Appleton will also have been delighted to see his big call pay off as Lavery was the man to replace top scorer Yates in the starting line-up.

Poveda wasted a good chance for Blackpool on the break when he surged towards the box from the halfway line, ignoring Lavery in space to his right before taking a tumble - in which he was rightly booked.

Sunderland’s clearest opportunity of the first-half to date came 10 minutes before the interval when Jack Clarke delivered a smart snapshot from the corner of the box which Maxwell did well to get down and save.

Hamilton, who enjoyed a strong first-half, created another good opening for the hosts as his low cross was fumbled by the keeper straight to Gary Madine, who fired wide from a tight angle.

Blackpool fans were appreciative of their side’s improved display, the South Stand getting up to their feet to applaud another dangerous attack on the stroke of half-time and providing more encouragement to the players.

But all of Blackpool’s good work was almost undone in first-half stoppage-time when the visitors hit the woodwork, the dangerous Amad whacking the crossbar with a powerful effort.

Blackpool almost capitalised at the start of the second-half as Callum Connolly came close, getting round the back of his man to meet Sonny Carey’s free-kick only to shoot straight at goal.

The Black Cats soon rallied though, Diallo going close again as he forced Maxwell into making an excellent stop, the shot stopper getting across his goal to tip wide.

The away side threatened again from the resulting corner as a goalmouth scramble ensued, but the Seasiders managed to survive.

With the game beginning to open up, Pool threatened again on the break as Lavery’s cross just missed Madine in the middle before Carey saw his dipping effort well saved.

Midway into the second period Sunderland hit the woodwork for a second time as Ross Stewart was denied by the crossbar after being picked out in space by Jack Clarke.

Stewart atoned for the miss two minutes later though when he beat Maxwell to level for the visitors.

It was a scrappy and soft goal to concede from Blackpool’s point of view as the striker diverted a hopeful header goalwards and into the back of the net.

With the momentum quickly shifting into Sunderland’s favour, Appleton moved swiftly to make a double change by introducing Beesley and Yates off the bench.

Twelve minutes from time, Sunderland wasted a good chance to take the lead when the impressive Diallo fired a dangerous ball across the box which Stewart glanced just wide.

At this point, the game began to fizzle out as the tempo dropped, although there was a brief moment of drama when Connolly was dismissed for a second yellow, the seventh red card of Blackpool’s season.

Despite being forced to play the final minutes with 10 men, Appleton’s men held on for a point, their fourth draw out of five since returning from the World Cup break.

TEAMS

Blackpool: Maxwell, Connolly, Ekpiteta, Thorniley, Husband, Patino (Dougall), Carey, Poveda (Wright), Hamilton (Beesley), Lavery (Yates), Madine

Subs not used: Grimshaw, Williams, Thompson

Sunderland: Patterson, Hume, Ballard, Wright, O’Nien, Clarke, Neil, Michut (Ba), Roberts, Amad, Stewart

Subs not used: Bass, Evans, Dajaku, Bennette, Matete, Rigg

Referee: Tim Robinson