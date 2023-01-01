Why Blackpool’s January signing Andy Lyons is not eligible to face Sunderland

Rules dictate new signings must be registered by 12 noon the day before a game is due to take place.

However, because the window to register new players doesn’t open until New Year’s Day itself, that means the player in question isn’t permitted to play.

January signings can be registered from January 1 onwards but the players are not eligible to play in the round of fixtures on January 1/2.

This is to ensure consistency and to make sure clubs playing on January 2 don’t gain an advantage over those clubs playing a day earlier.

That means the FA Cup third round game against Nottingham Forest on Saturday, January 7 is the first time Lyons will be available to play.

The first league game will be away at Watford, on Saturday, January 14.

Lyons will be available to make his Blackpool debut against Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup

The full-back, who has made the move from Shamrock Rovers, has been training with the Seasiders since November.

Head coach Michael Appleton told Tangerine TV: “Andy’s done great over the last couple of weeks.

“When he first came in it was a bit difficult for him as he’d had some time off at the end of the season over in Ireland.

