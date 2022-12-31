Blackpool's injury state of play ahead of Sunderland clash as ex-Sheffield Wednesday man returns from ban

The defender missed the 2-1 defeat to Sheffield United on Thursday through suspension after being handed a one-match ban for his red card against Hull City on Boxing Day.

Speaking after the game against the Blades, Appleton said Thorniley is likely to be the only player that returns for selection on Sunday.

Elsewhere, Chris Maxwell and Luke Garbutt are expected to miss out – although the former is close to a return after missing the last three games with a groin issue.

However, while the goalkeeper wasn’t named in Blackpool’s squad on Thursday night, he did take part in the warm-up with Dan Grimshaw and substitute Stuart Moore.

The news on Luke Garbutt isn’t quite as positive after the left-back picked up a setback during the draw against Hull.

Jordan Gabriel, Liam Bridcutt, Kevin Stewart, Lewis Fiorini, Keshi Anderson and Theo Corbeanu all remain sidelined, meanwhile.

Michael Appleton's side are looking to get back to winning ways after eight games without picking up three points

“Jordan will be the only one to come back,” Appleton said ahead of Sunday’s game against Sunderland.

“Luke Garbutt has got a hamstring injury which means he’ll be out for about three weeks.

“When Chris Maxwell is back that will be important because he gives us a bit more experience in certain big games.

“When he has played this year, from my point of view he hasn’t made too many errors and he’s almost a calming influence.