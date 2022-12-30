Michael Appleton hopeful Blackpool will make 'two or three' new additions at start of January transfer window

Blackpool’s head coach has previously gone on record with his desire for the Seasiders to be on the “front foot” during the January transfer window and get business early, rather than wait until the final days.

Providing a latest update on the club’s transfer plans after last night’s 2-1 defeat to Sheffield United, Appleton claimed wheels are already in motion.

“You’ve got to stay positive,” he said after an eight straight game without a win.

“From my point of view, we’re going into a New Year knowing at some point next week there will be two or three new faces coming in, with a bit of luck, that will walk through the building and give everyone a lift.

“That will add competition for places and make the first XI stronger which makes the bench and the squad stronger as well.

“If that proves to be the case, we will give ourselves more of a chance of winning games than what we have done in the first half of the season.”

Appleton is confident the Seasiders will be proactive in the January transfer window

Many Blackpool fans might be sceptical about Appleton’s claim given he made similar comments during the summer, only for deals to break down.

But Pool’s head coach is confident it will be different this time round.

“They’ve been working hard for a while now,” Appleton said of the club’s deal makers.

“I’m conscious I was stood here during the summer window saying the same thing but ultimately I’d like to think we’re now on the front foot a little bit rather than on the back foot.

“Hopefully that will be the case so we can move forward quickly.”

When asked if the new signings will be in the building for the FA Cup game against Nottingham Forest on Saturday, January 7, Appleton told The Gazette: “Whether they’re here for Forest in the cup, that depends if it’s permanent or loans. If it is a loan it depends if they’re willing to allow them to play and stuff.