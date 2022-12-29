Blackpool’s winless run stretches to eight games after Sheffield United defeat in final game of 2022

Goals from Sander Berge and James McAtee handed the promotion-chasing Blades the three points in a game where their superior quality came to the fore.

The Seasiders showed no shortage of effort or endeavour but they largely huffed and puffed, although they did briefly rally when Marvin Ekpiteta pulled a goal back 10 minutes into the second-half.

The hosts tried in vain to snatch a late equaliser which would have seen them play out a fourth straight draw, but Paul Heckingbottom’s men held out for the win in front of the Sky Sports cameras.

Michael Appleton’s side now find themselves second from bottom in the Championship, two points adrift of safety.

While the home faithful stayed with their team and didn’t turn on the under-pressure head coach, there were noticeable large gaps in the South and West stands ands the atmosphere was largely muted.

Appleton made just one change to his Blackpool side that drew 1-1 with relegation rivals Hull City on Boxing Day.

The Seasiders are now without a win in eight

Luke Garbutt missed out after picking up a knock in his lower back/hamstring during that game.

Dom Thompson was the man to replace him at left-back, meaning James Husband retained his spot at centre-back alongside Marvin Ekpiteta.

CJ Hamilton returned from a slight groin niggle to retain his spot on the substitute’s bench, but Chris Maxwell still remains out – also with a groin injury – meaning Dan Grimshaw held onto the number one shirt.

Maxwell did take part in the warm-up though, suggesting he’s not far away from a potential return.

Elsewhere, Jordan Thorniley missed out through suspension after being handed a one-match ban for his straight red card against Hull.

Jordan Gabriel, Kevin Stewart, Liam Bridcutt, Lewis Fiorini, Keshi Anderson and Theo Corbeanu all remain sidelined by injury.

Sheffield United’s joint top goalscorer Oli McBurnie missed out with a knock while John Egan was suspended.

A minute’s applause was held prior to kick-off to mark the sad passing of footballing great Pele, who has passed away at the age of 82.

Appleton pledged before the game his side would take the game to their high-flying hosts and that’s exactly what they did.

Sonny Carey whistled a low shot two or three yards wide of goal as early as the third minute as the Seasiders went straight onto the front foot.

Three minutes later, Ian Poveda - who was playing in a free/number 10 role - caused an early problem for goalkeeper Wes Foderingham who tipped his 25-yard effort somewhat unconvincingly onto the top of the crossbar and behind for a corner.

The away side threatened for the first time in the 11th minute and it was a good chance too to open the scoring early on.

Anel Ahmedhodzic was given too much time to turn and swivel in the box before unleashing a deflected shot which looped just wide of the upright, with Dan Grimshaw seemingly beaten.

With Blackpool’s levels of intensity dropping off after their bright start, openings began to open up for the visitors.

Paul Heckingbottom’s men duly took full advantage in the 18th minute, opening the scoring through midfielder Sander Berge.

The Norwegian was given far too much time and space in the box after the ball was pulled back, allowing him to pick his spot as he found the far corner with ease.

The Blades came close to adding a second shortly afterwards as right-back Jayden Bogle sent a shot across goal and wide of the far post.

Blackpool responded with a half chance of their own as Jake Beesley blazed over from the angle after being slipped through by Gary Madine.

The Blades continued to cause Blackpool problems every time they ventured forward, with big gaps appearing on the transition especially.

The promotion chasers also posed a big threat from wide positions, with another pullback causing panic as James McAtee was denied by Grimshaw at his near post.

Four minutes into the second-half, McAtee did battle again and this time it was the Sheffield United man who came out on top to double his side’s lead.

It was an embarrassingly easy goal to concede from Blackpool’s point of view, as McAtee was allowed to sprint from one end of the pitch to the other before slotting past Grimshaw after the Seasiders had wasted a free-kick in a dangerous position.

Sheffield United’s two-goal advantage didn’t last for long though as Blackpool pulled one back a few moments later.

It was a scrappy goal, not that they cared, as Marvin Ekpiteta scrambled the ball over the line after Madine had headed the ball back towards goal.

It was the defender’s first goal in eight months, his last one coming at the Hawthorns against West Brom back in April.

The Seasiders rallied as they hunted down a quick equaliser, with Carey arrowing a low effort just wide of the far post on his weaker left foot.

Midway through the second-half the Seasiders made a double change, Kenny Dougall arriving to add some much-needed defensive nous in midfield and Shayne Lavery, who was out for revenge after controversially being sent off in the reverse fixture for being wrestled to the ground by Foderingham following a full-time melee.

Grimshaw denied the Blades a third 18 minutes from time when he did well to tip Norwood’s rasping drive over the bar.

The Seasiders went more and more direct as the minutes went by, Carey going close in the final minute of normal time with his shot being parried by Foderingham before Ekpiteta headed over from the resulting corner.

It turned out to be Blackpool’s final chances of the night as they succumbed to another disappointing result in their bid to stave off relegation.

TEAMS

Blackpool: Blackpool: Grimshaw, Connolly, Ekpiteta, Husband, Thompson, Patino (Dougall), Carey, Poveda (Hamilton), Beesley (Lavery), Yates, Madine

Subs not used: S. Moore, Williams, J. Moore, Wright

Sheffield United: Foderingham, Bogle (Baldock), Ahmedhodzic, Clark, Robinson, Stevens (Lowe), Norwood, Berge, McAtee (Doyle), Ndiaye (Jebbison), Sharp

Subs not used: Davies, Basham, Brooks

Referee: Peter Bankes