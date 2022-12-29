Blackpool and Sheffield United mark the sad passing of Brazilian great Pele
Blackpool and Sheffield United marked the sad passing of footballing great Pele ahead of tonight’s televised Championship clash.
A minute’s applause was held prior to kick-off at Bloomfield Road after news filtered through of the former striker’s death at the age of 82.
"We are all saddened to learn of the passing of Pelé, one of the greatest to ever play the game,” the Seasiders wrote on Twitter.
“We ask that you join us in a minute's applause prior to kick-off against Sheffield United this evening.”
One of the greatest players of all time, Pele is credited with scoring a world record 1,281 goals in 1,363 appearances during a 21-year career, including 77 goals in 92 matches for his country.
The only player to win the World Cup three times, lifting the trophy in 1958, 1962 and 1970, Pele was named FIFA's Player of the Century in 2000.
He had been suffering with kidney and prostate problems in recent years.
Pele had surgery to remove a tumour from his colon in September 2021 at the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo, after the tumour was detected in routine tests. He was readmitted to hospital in late November 2022.
His daughter Kely Nascimento has kept fans updated on her father's condition with regular social media updates from hospital.
On Thursday she posted a picture of what appeared to be Pele's family's hands on his body in hospital and wrote: "Everything we are is thanks to you. We love you infinitely. Rest in peace."