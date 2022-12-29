Blackpool and Sheffield United mark the sad passing of Brazilian great Pele

A minute’s applause was held prior to kick-off at Bloomfield Road after news filtered through of the former striker’s death at the age of 82.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are all saddened to learn of the passing of Pelé, one of the greatest to ever play the game,” the Seasiders wrote on Twitter.

“We ask that you join us in a minute's applause prior to kick-off against Sheffield United this evening.”

One of the greatest players of all time, Pele is credited with scoring a world record 1,281 goals in 1,363 appearances during a 21-year career, including 77 goals in 92 matches for his country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The only player to win the World Cup three times, lifting the trophy in 1958, 1962 and 1970, Pele was named FIFA's Player of the Century in 2000.

He had been suffering with kidney and prostate problems in recent years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both sides took part in a minute's applause prior to kick-off

Pele had surgery to remove a tumour from his colon in September 2021 at the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo, after the tumour was detected in routine tests. He was readmitted to hospital in late November 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

His daughter Kely Nascimento has kept fans updated on her father's condition with regular social media updates from hospital.