The year 2022 has been an eventful one full of ups and downs for the Seasiders.
We’ve witnessed a managerial departure, the return of a familiar face, some gutsy victories and sadly some painful defeats.
With that in mind, we take a look at the six best games of Blackpool’s calendar year and six of the worst...
1. Eventful
It's been another action-packed year full of drama for the Seasiders
Photo: CameraSport - Stephen White
2. BEST: Blackpool 6-1 Birmingham City
After a run of five games without a victory, the Seasiders returned to winning ways in spectacular fashion by hitting sorry Birmingham for SIX. Jake Beesley scored his first goals in tangerine with a double while Callum Connolly, Kenny Dougall, CJ Hamilton and Jerry Yates also got in on the act.
Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
3. BEST: Burnley 3-3 Blackpool
Michael Appleton’s side went toe-to-toe with their Lancashire rivals in an enthralling six-goal thriller at Turf Moor. The Seasiders came back from 2-0 and 3-1 down to salvage a draw, with both sides having men sent off.
Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley
4. BEST: QPR 0-1 Blackpool
Josh Bowler scored the winner against his former club as the Seasiders earned their first win at Loftus Road in 50 years. Michael Appleton’s men had to show both sides to their game, playing some lovely football in the first-half before holding firm in the second to hold on for the points.
Photo: CameraSport - Rob Newell