Blackpool's former MK Dons and Sheffield Wednesday loanee returns early to Wolves

The winger is currently out with an ankle injury and with Josh Bowler and Morgan Rogers linked with January moves to Bloomfield Road, the 20-year-old has been recalled to Molineux.

The Canadian made 18 appearances in tangerine, scoring three times, but hasn’t featured since the defeat to Middlesbrough at the start of November.

“Blackpool Football Club can confirm that Wolves have recalled Theo Corbeanu from his loan spell with the Seasiders,” the club said in a statement.

“The winger, currently out of action due to an ankle injury, returns to Molineux after making 18 appearances and scoring three goals in tangerine this season.

“The club would like to thank Theo for his efforts during his time at Bloomfield Road and wish him the very best of luck for the future.”

Corbeanu’s departure will help free up space in the Blackpool squad for Michael Appleton to make new additions now the transfer window is open.

Bowler is expected to make a sensational return to Bloomfield Road following an unsuccessful loan spell in Greece with Olympaicos.

The Gazette also understands Rogers, a target for the Seasiders during the last two transfer windows, could also arrive on loan from Manchester City.

That would have put Corbeanu even further down the pecking order at Bloomfield Road when game time was already hard to come by for the Wolves man.

