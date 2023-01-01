News you can trust since 1873
Transfer rumour: Blackpool 'close' to securing remarkable return for Nottingham Forest and Olympiakos man

Blackpool are closing in on securing a remarkable return for former Seasider Josh Bowler.

By Matt Scrafton
17 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 1st Jan 2023, 9:36pm
That’s according to the Daily Telegraph’s reputable journalist John Percy, who is reporting Bowler’s unsuccessful loan spell at Olympiakos will be cut short by his parent club Nottingham Forest before coming back to Bloomfield Road.

It’s been a nightmare move to Greece for the 23-year-old, who has made just six appearances and three starts.

Bowler joined Forest during the final hours of the summer transfer window only to be immediately shipped out to a club with the same owner, Evangelos Marinakis.

The move initially got off to a fairly promising start as he featured in the Europa League under former Huddersfield Town boss Carlos Corberan.

But Corberan was sacked after taking charge of just 11 games, leaving Bowler in limbo after being frozen out by new boss Michel Gonzalez.

Because Bowler has already played for two clubs this season, the limit permitted under FIFA regulations, the only other side he would be permitted to play for this term is his former side.

Bowler is closing in on a sensational return to Bloomfield Road

The former Everton man, who arrived at Bloomfield Road on a free transfer in 2021, scored 10 times in 52 appearances during his time on the Fylde coast.

Speaking after today’s 1-1 draw with Sunderland, Blackpool boss Michael Appleton revealed it would be a busy first week of the January transfer window for his side.

The Gazette understands the Seasiders are also closing in on a loan deal for Manchester City winger Morgan Rogers.