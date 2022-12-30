Blackpool line up January move for £4m Man City winger despite Portsmouth interest

After last night’s defeat to Sheffield United, Michael Appleton said he hoped “two or three” new faces will arrive during the first week of the transfer window.

Appleton has previously gone on record with his desire for the Seasiders to be on the “front foot” in January and get their business done early.

It seems that wish will now come to fruition with a loan deal for Manchester City winger Rogers lined up.

League One side Portsmouth were also keeping tabs on the 20-year-old according to our sister paper the Portsmouth News, but it appears the Championship will be his destination.

Rogers previously spent a season playing under Appleton at Lincoln City and it’s understood that previous relationship helped sway his decision.

The former West Brom man, who made a £4m move to Man City in 2019, scored six times for the Imps as he helped them reach the League One play-off final, where they were ironically beaten by the Seasiders at Wembley.

Rogers played under Michael Appleton during his time on loan at Lincoln

Last season Rogers spent an unsuccessful loan spell in the Championship with Bournemouth, where the forward was restricted to just a single league start amid 17 appearances.

It had been mooted his loan spell on the South Coast could be cut short in January ahead of a move to Blackpool, who had eyes Rogers as a potential replacement for Josh Bowler, who was ironically attracting interest from both Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest.

But Bowler stayed put in January before eventually getting his wish at the end of the season, joining Forest before immediately being sent out on loan to Olympiakos.

It’s understood a summer move for Rogers was close to being agreed but those plans were scuppered when the forward picked up an injury.

Now the England Under-20 international is back to full fitness, Man City are keen to loan him out to get him some regular minutes under his belt.

Blackpool currently have five loan players in their squad – the maximum number allowed to be named in a matchday squad.