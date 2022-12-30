Michael Appleton provides January transfer window update after Blackpool's draw with Sunderland
Blackpool will be looking to kick-off 2023 with a much-needed and long-overdue three points against Sunderland today.
Michael Appleton’s side lost 2-1 to Sheffield United on Thursday night, making it eight games in total in which they’ve failed to pick up a win.
To see if they can get back to winning ways, follow our blog for build-up, team news, live match updates and post-match reaction...
Blackpool v Sunderland - live updates
Key Events
- Seasiders looking to kick off the New Year with a first win in nine
- Jordan Thorniley returns from suspension
Winless run stretches to nine games.
A game of two halves really. Seasiders performed well in the first-half but the visitors had chances to win it after equalising.
A SEVENTH red card of the season for Blackpool as Callum Connolly is shown a second yellow.
Seasiders down to 10 men. Deary me.
Jack Clarke fires a powerful ball across the face of goal which teammate Amad Diallo just misses.
Luke O’Nien’s header from a Sunderland corner loops over Chris Maxwell and onto the top of the netting.
Sunderland looking the more likely now.