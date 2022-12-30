News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Live

Michael Appleton provides January transfer window update after Blackpool's draw with Sunderland

Blackpool will be looking to kick-off 2023 with a much-needed and long-overdue three points against Sunderland today.

By Matt Scrafton
8 hours ago
Updated 1st Jan 2023, 6:17pm

Michael Appleton’s side lost 2-1 to Sheffield United on Thursday night, making it eight games in total in which they’ve failed to pick up a win.

To see if they can get back to winning ways, follow our blog for build-up, team news, live match updates and post-match reaction...

Hide Ad
The Seasiders are looking to kick-off 2023 with a much-needed three points

Blackpool v Sunderland - live updates

Key Events

  • FT: Blackpool 1-1 Sunderland
  • Seasiders looking to kick off the New Year with a first win in nine
  • Jordan Thorniley returns from suspension
Show new updates

Transfer update

Reaction

Michael Appleton booed again as he applauds the North Stand.

FULL TIME

FT: Blackpool 1-1 Sunderland

Winless run stretches to nine games.

A game of two halves really. Seasiders performed well in the first-half but the visitors had chances to win it after equalising.

90+1 - RED CARD BLACKPOOL

A SEVENTH red card of the season for Blackpool as Callum Connolly is shown a second yellow.

Seasiders down to 10 men. Deary me.

90 - Stoppage time

Five minutes added on.

88 - Change

Callum Wright is on for Ian Poveda, who has just been given the club sponsor's MOTM.

87 - Close

Jack Clarke fires a powerful ball across the face of goal which teammate Amad Diallo just misses.

80 - Change

Kenny Dougall is Blackpool's third change, replacing Charlie Patino.

80 - Close again

Luke O’Nien’s header from a Sunderland corner loops over Chris Maxwell and onto the top of the netting.

Sunderland looking the more likely now.

78 - Close

Sunderland waste a big chance to take the lead.

Amad Diallo waltzes into the box before firing the ball across goal. Not sure if Ross Stewart got a touch but it went wide either way.

Next Page
Page 1 of 4