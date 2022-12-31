There’s no time for Blackpool to rest as they make a quick turnaround for their New Year’s Day clash against Sunderland.

Michael Appleton’s side return to Bloomfield Road for their second home game in the space of just four days looking to claim a first win in nine.

While Jordan Thorniley returns from suspension, the Seasiders are otherwise expected to be as they were for their Thursday night clash against Sheffield United.

With that in mind, here’s how we think they might line up against the Black Cats on Sunday...

GK - Dan Grimshaw While Chris Maxwell is closing in on a return from injury, Grimmy is likely to keep the number one shirt for now.

RB - Callum Connolly Steady as ever against Sheffield United, the versatile defender will continue to fill in at right-back.

CB - Marvin Ekpiteta The defender will be looking to build on a decent display against Sheffield United where he scored Blackpool's goal to reduce the deficit.