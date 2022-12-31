Michael Appleton's predicted Blackpool line-up for New Year's Day clash against Sunderland - photo gallery
There’s no time for Blackpool to rest as they make a quick turnaround for their New Year’s Day clash against Sunderland.
Michael Appleton’s side return to Bloomfield Road for their second home game in the space of just four days looking to claim a first win in nine.
While Jordan Thorniley returns from suspension, the Seasiders are otherwise expected to be as they were for their Thursday night clash against Sheffield United.
With that in mind, here’s how we think they might line up against the Black Cats on Sunday...