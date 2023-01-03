The struggling Seasiders are now without a victory in their last nine games following their New Year’s Day draw against Sunderland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It means they remain inside the bottom three, third from bottom and one point away from safety.

The results have been ever-so-slightly better since the return from the World Cup break though, Michael Appleton’s side drawing four of the five games they’ve played – but that long-awaited win still eludes them.

According to an updated predictions table from FiveThirtyEight, Blackpool are predicted to stay up but only by the skin of their teeth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ‘supercomputer’ has the Seasiders finishing in their current position of 21st, just one place and two points above the dreaded dropzone.

It’s forecasted the Seasiders will end the season on 49 points, lower than the traditional magical 50-point mark but crucially enough to sit higher than three other teams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael Appleton's side are predicted to stay up by the skin of their teeth

Wigan Athletic, who have lost 4-1 in their last three games under new boss Kolo Toure, are forecasted to finish bottom, while Rotherham United and Huddersfield Town are also heading towards the third tier if the data is to be believed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Should Blackpool finish 49 points, it will be 11 fewer than they managed under Neil Critchley last season when they finished in 16th place.

According to statisticians and data experts, Blackpool have a 43 per cent chance of being relegated back to League One.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the completion of this weekend’s round of fixtures, data experts at FiveThirtyEight have crunched the numbers and predicted how the final Championship table will look…

FiveThirtyEight’s predicted Championship table

Advertisement Hide Ad

Team Predicted Points

Burnley 91 (+38)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield United 86 (+32)

----------------------------------------

Advertisement Hide Ad

Middlesbrough 73 (+17)

Millwall 72 (+12)

Advertisement Hide Ad

West Brom 71 (+16)

Watford 71 (+8)

Advertisement Hide Ad

----------------------------------------

Luton Town 70 (+9)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Norwich City 66 (+6)

Swansea City 66 (+6)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackburn Rovers 66 (-5)

Sunderland 65 (+9)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coventry City 65 (+2)

Preston 63 (-3)

Advertisement Hide Ad

QPR 63 (-4)

Reading 62 (-9)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Birmingham City 58 (-4)

Stoke City 57 (-6)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bristol City 56 (-4)

Hull City 56 (-17)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cardiff City 52 (-13)

Blackpool 49 (-17)

Advertisement Hide Ad

----------------------------------------

Huddersfield Town 47 (-17)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rotherham United 46 (-24)