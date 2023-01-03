Blackpool boss Michael Appleton outlines plan for Crewe-linked Rob Apter and Beryly Lubala following returns
Rob Apter and Beryly Lubala have now returned to Blackpool following their loan spells with Scunthorpe United and Colchester United respectively.
Apter missed Scunthorpe’s New Year’s Day clash against Chesterfield with a knee injury, which would have been his last game before his loan spell was up.
The forward has now returned early to Bloomfield Road to meet with the physio with a view to being loaned out elsewhere later in the window.
Recent reports suggested League Two side Crewe Alexandra could be the 19-year-old’s possible destination.
“It’s not as bad as we first thought,” head coach Michael Appleton told The Gazette when asked about Apter’s injury.
“He had a scan and it’s more bruising than anything, but we were a little bit worried at first.
“I think it’s going to be a three or four-week job, but what that does is give him the opportunity to play football and get football elsewhere at some point.”
Scunthorpe boss Michael Nelson would like Apter to remain at Glanford Park but appears resigned to losing Apter to a club higher up the food chain.
As for Lubala, he was due to remain with Colchester for the season but he’s returned earlier than expected.
The 24-year-old made an instant impression with the fourth tier strugglers, scoring on his debut in the 1-1 draw against Hartlepool United in September.
However, he has been restricted to just eight league appearances, only three of which were starts.
Writing on Twitter, Lubala said: “My time at Colchester has come to an end, really enjoyed every moment.
“Thank you to the chairman and all the staff both on and off the pitch at the club.
“Wishing the club the best for the rest of the season, come on you U's.”
When asked what the plans are for Lubala going forward, Appleton said: “I think that’s on the backburner if I’m being honest.
“I’m not being disrespectful to Bez in any way, shape or form, but I’ve got more pressing situations and issues to deal with.
“We’ll have a chat with Bez and see where we go forward over the next week or so.”