Transfer rumour: Blackpool youngster currently on loan with Scunthorpe United lined up for League Two move

The 19-year-old is currently on loan in the National League with Scunthorpe United, with his deal due to run out in January.

Despite the Iron’s struggles this season, Apter has still managed to impress, scoring four goals and also claiming a handful of assists.

It now appears the next stage of his development will come in the division above, with Football League World reporting the Blackpool man is set to join Crewe Alexandra on loan.

The Railwaymen sit 17th in League Two, 10 points clear of safety and a further 10 points adrift of the play-offs.

Having enjoyed loan spells further down the pyramid with Bamber Bridge and Chester last season, this next step-up could prove crucial for the Liverpudlian.

Apter is out of contract at the end of the season, although the Seasiders do hold an option to extend his deal by 12 months.

Apter has impressed on loan with Scunthorpe during the first half of the season

Speaking recently, the forward insisted his main focus is to force his way into Blackpool’s first-team in the not-too-distant future.

"I've enjoyed it,” he said of his loan move to Glanford Park.

“It's been challenging but I've enjoyed every part of it and I'm looking forward to the next few games that I've got there.

"There's always things you can learn when you go up the divisions and I think the main thing here is you're playing against more experienced players so you're playing against players who have got a bit about them. They know what they're doing most of the time so they do little things to put you off and you've just got to work your way around those things to prove that you can play.

"I think I’ve gone from a boy to a man. When you’re playing with more experienced players you play like a man, you’ve got to get up to speed quite quickly. You’ve got to play on their terms mentally and physically."

He added: “My main aim is to play for Blackpool Football Club and it’s been an aim since I came here, that’s what I want to do.