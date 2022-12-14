Blackpool’s Rop Apter opens up on Scunthorpe United loan, first-team ambitions and Scotland

The attacking midfielder is on a youth loan with the National League side until January 2, meaning he only has three games left at Glanford Park.

Apter soon became a key player for the Iron and has scored four goals this season, while also claiming a handful of assists.

"I've enjoyed it,” he told Blackpool’s official website.

“It's been challenging but I've enjoyed every part of it and I'm looking forward to the next few games that I've got there.

"I think I'm a competitive person and I like to get myself in and around the group as quickly as possible and show what I'm about. I like to show everyone what I've got and I think I've proven that to a lot of people since I've been here.

"There's always things you can learn when you go up the divisions and I think the main thing here is you're playing against more experienced players so you're playing against players who have got a bit about them. They know what they're doing most of the time so they do little things to put you off and you've just got to work your way around those things to prove that you can play.

"I think I’ve gone from a boy to a man. When you’re playing with more experienced players you play like a man, you’ve got to get up to speed quite quickly. You’ve got to play on their terms mentally and physically."

A Scotland Under-19 international, Apter is now hoping to take the step to the next level and represent the Under-21s.

However, first and foremost, the attacking midfielder has his eyes set on making Blackpool’s first team.

“My main aim is to play for Blackpool Football Club and it’s been an aim since I came here, that’s what I want to do,” he said.

“I’ll be ready for any challenge that comes my way.

“I’ve got to try and push now to get into the Scotland Under-21’s. It’s been on my mind I’m not going to lie, to get into that team and get into that squad.