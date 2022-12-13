News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Blackpool's away game against Cardiff City made available to stream

Blackpool’s clash against Cardiff City on Saturday will be available to stream for those supporters not making the trip to the Welsh capital.

By Matt Scrafton
49 minutes ago - 1 min read
Read More
Data experts predict tight finish for Blackpool, Hull City and Wigan Athletic in...

Fixtures taking place at 3pm on a Saturday would not normally be available for live broadcast.

Hide Ad

However, due to the ongoing World Cup in Qatar, those restrictions have temporarily been removed, giving clubs the opportunity to stream their games to fans should they wish to do so.

Most Popular

Cardiff have decided to take up this option, meaning the fixture will be available to watch for Blackpool fans at a cost of £10 on Tangerine TV.

The stream will be available to watch for supporters based both overseas and in the UK.

Hide Ad

Saturday’s game at the Cardiff City Stadium is also available to watch via the red button on Sky Sports, with coverage starting at 2.55pm.

Michael Appleton’s side make the trip to Wales looking to claim a first win in six to help alleviate their relegation fears.

Hide Ad
The Seasiders make the trip to the Cardiff City Stadium next weekend

The Seasiders did at least stop the rot on their return to action at the weekend with a goalless draw at home to Birmingham City.

Hide Ad

Prior to that game, Pool had lost their last four games on the spin to slip to second bottom in the league table.

However, the Seasiders know they will leapfrog Cardiff in the league table with a win on Saturday as they currently sit just two points behind.

Hide Ad

Mark Hudson’s side, who drew 2-2 with Stoke City at the weekend, are 20th in the table, three places higher than Blackpool.

BlackpoolCardiff CitySeasidersCardiffQatar