Fixtures taking place at 3pm on a Saturday would not normally be available for live broadcast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, due to the ongoing World Cup in Qatar, those restrictions have temporarily been removed, giving clubs the opportunity to stream their games to fans should they wish to do so.

Cardiff have decided to take up this option, meaning the fixture will be available to watch for Blackpool fans at a cost of £10 on Tangerine TV.

The stream will be available to watch for supporters based both overseas and in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday’s game at the Cardiff City Stadium is also available to watch via the red button on Sky Sports, with coverage starting at 2.55pm.

Michael Appleton’s side make the trip to Wales looking to claim a first win in six to help alleviate their relegation fears.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Seasiders make the trip to the Cardiff City Stadium next weekend

The Seasiders did at least stop the rot on their return to action at the weekend with a goalless draw at home to Birmingham City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prior to that game, Pool had lost their last four games on the spin to slip to second bottom in the league table.

However, the Seasiders know they will leapfrog Cardiff in the league table with a win on Saturday as they currently sit just two points behind.

Advertisement Hide Ad