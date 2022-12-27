News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool player ratings gallery: One 8/10 and one 4/10 as 10-man Seasiders draw with relegation rivals Hull City

Ten-man Blackpool were left mixed feelings after drawing 1-1 with relegation rivals Hull City on Boxing Day.

By Matt Scrafton
3 minutes ago

Despite playing for around 40 minutes with 10 men following Jordan Thorniley’s red card, the Seasiders squandered some big chances late on to take all three points.

Here’s how Pool’s players rated...

1. Scenes

Sonny Carey gave Blackpool a first-half lead courtesy of his first goal of the season

Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

2. Dan Grimshaw - 7/10

Lucky to get away with one nervy moment early on, but otherwise solid. Didn’t have a great deal to do in terms of shot stopping.

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

3. Callum Connolly - 7/10

Had his hands full with Ryan Longman early on but kept him fairly quiet. Supported well down the right too.

Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

4. Marvin Ekpiteta - 7/10

He was enjoying a fine game until he allowed Estupinan to climb above him for the equaliser. Good to have him back from suspension.

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

