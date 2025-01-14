Blackpool's move for Shrewsbury Town winger takes huge step forward

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool look set to add Shrewsbury Town winger Tom Bloxham to their ranks.

Football Insider report that the 21-year-old is undergoing a medical with the Seasiders after a fee was agreed between the two clubs.

Bloxham has found the back of the net four times in 22 appearances in League One this season, and has been a key player for the struggling Salop, who currently sit 22nd in the table.

One of his goals came against Steve Bruce’s side on New Year’s Day, with his strike cancelling out an earlier goal from Apter in a 1-1 draw at Bloomfield Road.

After spending the latter part of his youth career with Shrewsbury, the winger was handed his professional debut back in 2021.

In total, he’s already made 126 outings for the Shropshire outfit, scoring 11 times, as well as spending time on loan with Morecambe.

Discussing Blackpool’s need for additional wingers last week, Bruce said: “I think you’ve got to look at what we’ve got for the way we play, and we’ve got two wide players who are very good,” Bruce added.

“Young Rob (Apter) has had a wonderful first season in his introduction to life in division one, CJ (Hamilton) is a threat in any division, especially this one.

“We haven’t got any natural wide players to back them up, and what’s happened with CJ being out for eight to 10 weeks, we’ve been fiddling around either playing fullbacks or midfielder players.

“It’s an area we need to strengthen, you don’t have to be a scientist to work that out.

“The more options you’ve got the better. We’ve not had a natural successor for CJ. We’ve got an abundance of centre backs and left backs, and we’re covered in midfield, but up the top end of the pitch and in wide areas we’re short.”

If the Seasiders get the deal for Bloxham over the line, he would follow Sammy Silvera through the doors at Bloomfield Road.

The 24-year-old has joined the club on loan for the remainder of the season from Middlesbrough, after his stint with Portsmouth in the Championship was cut short.