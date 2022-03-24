Blackpool's Kenny Dougall hoping to feature in Australia's crunch World Cup qualifier

The Socceroos must realistically beat both Japan and Saudi Arabia in their final two group games to qualify automatically for the World Cup in Qatar.

Should Graham Arnold’s men finish in third, which is where they currently lie, they will be forced to go through a play-off.

Given what is at stake for Australia in 2022, it could be a timely return for the Blackpool midfielder who was also surprisingly left out in January.

“I got the late call, which is great news personally,” Dougall said.

“I was obviously a bit disappointed I initially missed out on making the squad but it’s a quality squad, so sometimes you don’t always make it.

Dougall could earn his fifth international cap for Australia today

“It’s always good when you’re playing minutes and you’re in good form and you get the chance to come into camp and link up with the rest of the boys.

“We know it’s going to be tough, Japan are a quality side but so are we, so if we perform well we will win the match.”

Today’s game in Sydney kicks off at 9.10am UK time, with a win setting up a crunch decider away to group leaders Saudi Arabia next Tuesday.

Dougall, who has been capped four times by his country, got a small glimpse of what it was like to play in front of his home supporters when he came off the bench during the home game against Saudi Arabia in November.

“We’ve experienced having the crowds back for the past two windows which was fantastic,” Dougall said.

“I got on at the end of the Saudi Arabia game which was my first experience of playing in front of a home crowd.