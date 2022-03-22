Blackpool reach 37-game yellow card cut-off point to trigger suspension

The Seasiders’ last game, the 0-0 draw against Sheffield United, was their 37th fixture in the Championship this season.

Prior to that, any player that picked up 10 bookings would be hit with a two-game ban.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Blackpool player closest to reaching that limit was Callum Connolly, who has been booked nine times this season.

Eight of those have come in the league, while one was in the FA Cup, with only league fixtures counting towards the overall figure.

Keshi Anderson is next in line with six, Josh Bowler has five and Luke Garbutt, Jordan Gabriel and Jerry Yates all have four.

Earlier in the campaign, a player would have received a one-game suspension had they reached five yellow cards up until the 19th league game of the season.

The Seasiders boast a strong disciplinary record in the Championship this season

The next and final punishment for yellow cards is a three-game suspension if a player reaches 15 bookings before the end of the campaign.

It seems unlikely any Blackpool player will fall foul of this sanction given Neil Critchley’s side only have nine games left to play.

The Seasiders boast a strong disciplinary record this season, sitting fourth in the Championship’s ‘fair play’ table.

They’ve been shown 57 yellow cards and two reds - Connolly against Millwall and Jordan Gabriel against Huddersfield Town.

Millwall, Huddersfield and Barnsley are the only sides in the second tier yet to receive a red card .