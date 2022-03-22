Blackpool midfielder Kevin Stewart left out of Jamaican squad for final World Cup qualifiers

The Reggae Boyz finish their campaign this month with a triple header of games against El Salvador, Canada and Honduras.

Jamaica are unable to qualify though, so it appears head coach Paul Hall has left a number of his European-based players at home.

Stewart is one of several players that were involved during their last round of games back in January, only to be left out on this occasion.

The news will be welcomed by Blackpool fans, who have been impressed by the 28-year-old’s sterling displays since his return from injury at the turn of 2022.

A break and a period of recovery should do the former Liverpool midfielder the world of good ahead of a hectic April schedule, which includes eight games.

Neil Critchley’s side return to action after the international break on Saturday, April 2 against play-off hopefuls Nottingham Forest.

Stewart earned his first international caps in January when he featured in the qualifiers against Panama and Costa Rica.

It means the only two Blackpool players to receive call-ups to their senior sides are Kenny Dougall (Australia) and Shayne Lavery (Northern Ireland).

Australia face Japan on Thursday in the first of two crunch qualifiers, before taking on group leaders Saudi Arabia next Tuesday.

Realistically, the Socceroos require two wins from their final two games to secure automatic qualification.

Should Graham Arnold’s side finish third, which is their current position, they will face a play-off to make this year’s winter tournament in Qatar.

Dougall was originally left out of the Australian squad but he was drafted in late after two players were forced to withdraw for Covid-related reasons.

Lavery, meanwhile, will be hoping to earn his ninth international cap when Northern Ireland travel to Luxembourg on Friday for the first of two friendlies. Ian Baraclough’s side also host Hungary in Belfast next Tuesday.

Rob Apter, meanwhile, has been drafted to Scotland’s Under-19 squad once again having impressed on loan in the National League North with Chester.