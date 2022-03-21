How to get your hands on a free copy of Nathan Fogg's Blackpool FC book 'How Not to Run a Football Club'

How Not to Run a Football Club reveals for the first time the inside details of one of the most controversial stories in British football.

Written by Seasider Nathan Fogg, the book is based on years of research and interviews with dozens of people involved in the midst of the scandal, including former chairman Karl Oyston and his son Sam.

The 27-year-old charts Blackpool’s alarming fall from grace, plummeting from the top flight to League Two in just five years, exposing the full extent of the Oystons’ behaviour, the unprecedented boycott campaign and the libel cases that bankrupted supporters.

The book also includes new revelations, including Sam Oyston spending the night of Blackpool’s promotion to the Premier League in a police station and former manager Paul Ince inadvertently punching nightclub owner Basil Newby.

Earlier this month, The Gazette caught up with Nathan to talk about his work.

The book, released by Pitch Publishing, is now on sale and is priced at £16.99.

Nathan Fogg's book has been the talk of Blackpool fans in recent days

You can order it online here.

