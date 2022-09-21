Blackpool’s former managerial candidate 'loses his job' as Derby County boss

The 38-year-old came down to the final two for the Bloomfield Road vacancy during the summer following Neil Critchley’s decision to join Aston Villa.

However, the Seasiders opted to go with Michael Appleton instead because of his prior experience managing throughout the leagues and his track record of developing players before selling them on for a profit.

Contrary to reports, the job was never offered to Rosenior so he never had the chance to turn down the vacancy.

After missing out on the job, Rosenior was later appointed the boss of the recently relegated Rams after Wayne Rooney decided to quit.

Rosenior had previously been on the coaching staff at Pride Park before being handed the job on an interim basis.

The former Brighton defender won four of his first nine games of the season, leaving the Rams in seventh place in the League One table, level on points with the play-off spots.

Rosenior's final game in charge of the club saw the Rams come from behind to beat Wycombe Wanderers 2-1 on Saturday.

According to reports, Rosenior is still employed by Derby but has been relieved of his duties as first-team boss.

Owner David Clowes, who took over the club in July, always planned to review the managerial situation according to the BBC.