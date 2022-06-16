Blackpool quash reports that Derby County assistant Liam Rosenior has been offered head coach job

Blackpool have denied reports that Derby County assistant Liam Rosenior has turned down the chance to become their new head coach.

By Matt Scrafton
Thursday, 16th June 2022
Updated Thursday, 16th June 2022, 8:46 pm

The Daily Telegraph has this evening claimed the 37-year-old has rejected the job offer ‘as currently offered’, citing concerns over playing budget and training ground issues.

Derby would have been owed £300,000 in compensation had Rosenior taken the job, the Telegraph’s Sam Wallace also goes on to say.

But sources at the club have this evening told The Gazette these reports are inaccurate and Rosenior has NOT been offered the job.

Rosenior has been interviewed twice by the club along with former Pool boss Michael Appleton.

The former Reading and Fulham defender last met with the club on Tuesday.

Former Cheltenham Town boss Michael Duff, who has now taken charge of Barnsley, was also spoken to.

Rosenior has been interviewed twice by the club but has NOT been offered the job

It’s understood an announcement could be imminent.

The Seasiders have been searching for a new boss since the start of June, when Neil Critchley made the surprise decision to leave Bloomfield Road to become Steven Gerrard’s assistant at Aston Villa.

