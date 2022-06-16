Blackpool quash reports that Derby County assistant Liam Rosenior has been offered head coach job

The Daily Telegraph has this evening claimed the 37-year-old has rejected the job offer ‘as currently offered’, citing concerns over playing budget and training ground issues.

Derby would have been owed £300,000 in compensation had Rosenior taken the job, the Telegraph’s Sam Wallace also goes on to say.

But sources at the club have this evening told The Gazette these reports are inaccurate and Rosenior has NOT been offered the job.

Rosenior has been interviewed twice by the club along with former Pool boss Michael Appleton.

The former Reading and Fulham defender last met with the club on Tuesday.

