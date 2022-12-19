Blackpool's development squad take on neighbours Fleetwood Town looking to get back to winning ways

Stephen Dobbie’s side suffered their first defeat of the campaign at the start of the month when they were beaten 3-1 by Wrexham.

Despite the setback, the Seasiders remain second in the Central League table, only three points adrift of leaders Bolton Wanderers having played two games fewer.

Tomorrow’s opponents Fleetwood prop up the table with only one point to their name, although they’ve only played twice with a number of their games being posptoned.

Tomorrow’s game kicks off at Poolfoot Farm at 1pm.

With Michael Appleton’s side not in action until next Monday, Blackpool could use this game as an opportunity to hand minutes to some first-team players.

Backup goalkeeper Stuart Moore regularly features for the development squad while Jack Moore, Dom Thompson and Callum Wright were all unused substitutes against Cardiff City on Saturday.

Grant Ward is another name that could be involved having not been named in either of Blackpool’s last two match day squads on their return from the World Cup break.

Appleton confirmed to The Gazette the midfielder is fit and available but young Moore was preferred on the bench ahead of him.

Jake Beesley came on as a substitute against both Birmingham City and Cardiff but could do with getting more minutes under his belt following his recent return from long-term injury.

