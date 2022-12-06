Blackpool's development squad suffer first defeat of the season at the hands of Wrexham

Stephen Dobbie’s side never managed to hit the heights of their impressive display against Carlisle United last week when they overcame an experienced outfit in comfortable fashion at Brunton Park.

Despite making a bright start and dominating the early exchanges, the Seasiders never managed to compose themselves after going a goal behind.

Dannen Francis was one of Blackpool’s rare bright sparks, putting Wrexham under pressure with his trickery down the right flank, but too many players were otherwise below-par.

It means the Seasiders now have seven points from their first four games of the campaign, having sat in second place ahead of this clash at the home of Nantwich Town FC.

There was some suggestion Blackpool might use this opportunity to hand some minutes to first-teamers as final preparation for Saturday’s game against Birmingham City.

But number three goalkeeper Stuart Moore was the only member of Michael Appleton’s squad to feature.

The game was hosted at the home of Nantwich Town FC

Instead, Dobbie largely kept faith with the same side that beat an experienced Carlisle United XI so convincingly in the Central League Cup last week.

The most notable absentee was Brad Holmes, who was still present watching the game from the stands despite not being named in the squad.

Nevertheless, the Seasiders otherwise carried on from where they left off last week, almost taking an early lead as soon as the six minute.

Skipper Tayt Trusty nearly created it, delivering a dangerous cross which Wrexham defender Ryan Austin could only divert onto his own post.

While the visitors dominated the early exchanges, Wrexham did briefly threaten when left-back Dan Jones blazed over after dancing past a couple of weak challenges.

The Welsh outfit took the lead midway through the first period, somewhat against the run of play, as Kai Evans’ weak effort somehow found its way past Moore.

It was tricky to tell if the shot took a deflection or bobbled before it went in, but Moore certainly could have done better.

The goal sparked a spell of pressure from the home side, as Evans tried his luck once again with a piledriver from the edge of the box, but on this occasion Moore was equal to it to help push the ball over his crossbar.

Defender Ryan Austin was left unmarked from the resulting corner but thankfully for Blackpool he could only direct his header wide.

Wrexham did end up doubling their lead 10 minutes before the interval and it was another sloppy goal to concede from Blackpool’s point of view.

Jake Bickerstaff was given far too much time and space to control the ball and turn in the box before rifling a low shot across Moore and into the far corner.

Pool were able to reduce the deficit shortly afterwards in somewhat fortuitous circumstances as Donovan Lescott’s side-footed effort took a heavy deflection to wrong foot the goalkeeper and nestle in the opposite side of goal.

Owen Moffat, who was holding the bottom of his back late into the first-half, was subbed off three minutes into the second period to be replaced by Joe Strawn.

Pool were given a let-off a few minutes later when the unmarked Scott Butler side-footed over after a deep corner into the box evaded everyone.

Trusty had Blackpool’s first chance of the second-half, seeing a shot well blocked after being teed up by Dannen Francis on the edge of the box.

Wrexham ended up restoring their two-goal lead though just after the hour mark when Bickerstaff added his second, getting past Alex Lankshear too easily before slotting past Moore.

Blackpool saw plenty of the ball in the final stages but Wrexham were largely happy to sit off the visitors and see out the remainder of the game.

TEAMS

Wrexham: Lainton, Hall-Johnson, Jones (Rainbird), Butler, Austin, Cleworth, Mountfield, Jones (Ashfield), Bickerstaff, Evans (Davies), Lloyd

Subs: Hess

Blackpool: S. Moore, J. Moore, Squires, Lankshear, Hughes, Nyame, Trusty, Moffat (Strawn), Francis, Lescott (Mariette), Bowen (Emmerson)

