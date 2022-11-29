Goals from Brad Holmes and Owen Moffat handed Stephen Dobbie’s side a deserved 2-0 victory at Brunton Park against a much more experienced opponent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The visitors, who have now won all three of their group games to secure their progress through to the next round, were the better side from start to finish.

Dobbie’s men were clearly much more of a cohesive unit while the likes of Tayt Trusty, Moffat and Holmes all caught the eye.

But Blackpool were excellent across the park, defending and attacking as a team, pressing well and passing out from the back in an effective manner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

This season we’ve become accustomed to seeing a handful of first-team players getting runouts in these games.

But with Michael Appleton’s side still out in Spain as part of their warm weather training camp, Dobbie’s squad was made up of a combination of development squad players and Under-18s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stephen Dobbie has certainly made an impression as Blackpool's development squad coach

Carlisle, by comparison, named a strong side consisting of nine first-team players, including ex-Seasider Jamie Devitt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The young Seasiders began fairly brightly against their more experienced counterparts, with skipper Tayt Trusty showing plenty of calmness and composure in the middle of the park.

Pool produced the game’s first half chance courtesy of Dannen Francis, who did really well to beat Carlisle’s left-back down the right flank only for his cross to just elude Brad Holmes in the centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Holmes was more involved in Blackpool’s next attack though, surging past his marker inside the box before appearing to be shoved to the ground. But the referee remained unmoved and Blackpool’s admittedly muted appeals fell on deaf ears.

The Seasiders never looked in danger of losing this game at Brunton Park

Advertisement Hide Ad

Donovan Lescott was the next man to go close, shooting into the side netting after a lovely, deft touch from Trusty had opened up the Carlisle midfield.

For all of Blackpool’s good play, they were reliant on an important Cunningham save to keep them on level terms after Tobi Sho-Silva’s header from Devitt’s free-kick was tipped wide of goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the other end, the lively Owen Moffat eyed an ambitious lob after spotting the keeper off his line, but he didn’t quite make the required contact and side-footed straight at Michael Kelly.

Six minutes before the interval, Blackpool got the goal their impressive play deserved and fittingly it was a superb team move that broke the deadlock.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The confident Holmes started and ended the move, setting Harvey Hughes free down the left before sprinting into the box to get on the end of his left-wing cross, sliding in at the back post to steer home.

Both sides exchanged good opportunities at the end of the first-half, Holmes almost reaching a through-ball from Lescott before Jack Stretton’s shot from the angle deflected just wide and into the side netting for the hosts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carlisle were the first side to threaten at the start of the second-half through Devitt, whose powerful shot was well saved by Cunningham who flung himself across goal to claw the ball away from the top corner.

But Blackpool soon got back into their rhythm to double their lead five minutes into the second-half - and once again it was another well-worked goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack Moore picked out Moffat with a defence-splitting pass that allowed the former Celtic man the time and space to compose himself before slotting calmly past Kelly.

Holmes tried his luck with a Van Basten-esque volley 10 minutes into the second-half but, while he made a sweet connection, he couldn’t quite find the accuracy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trusty also had a chance to add a third when the ball fell nicely for him on the edge of the Carlisle box, but he fired a wild shot well over when he had the time to take a touch.

The Seasiders otherwise managed to final exchanges in expert fashion, keeping the ball well and making their opponents do all the running to see out the remainder of time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

TEAMS

Carlisle: Kelly, Senior (Bollado), Carr, Idehen, Potts, Barclay (Hill), Hilton, Devitt, Sho-Silva, Stretton, Harris

Advertisement Hide Ad

Subs: Breeze, Hardy, Nugent

Blackpool: Cunningham, Moore, Squires, Lankshear, Hughes, Trusty, Nyame, Moffat, Francis (Strawn), Lescott (Byron), Holmes

Advertisement Hide Ad

Subs: Spinelli, Bjork, Emmerson

PLAYER RATINGS

Advertisement Hide Ad

Archie Cunningham - 7/10

Distributed well and make two or three important stops, but otherwise enjoyed a relatively quiet afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack Moore - 8/10

Always impressed whenever I see him. Steady defensively but supports well in attack too, providing the defence-splitting pass for Moffat’s goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Will Squires - 7/10

Up against a more experienced and more physical striker, but gave him very little. Hardly noticed him which is always a good sign for a centre back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alex Lankshear - 7/10

Similar to Squires, strong and reliable and always unflustered. Did everything with simplicity and always strong in the tackle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harvey Hughes - 8/10

Supported Lescott well down the left and always composed on the ball. Providing the pinpoint cross for Holmes’ goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tayt Trusty - 8/10

A real captain’s performance in the middle of the park. So calm and composed on the ball and recycled the ball well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Josh Nyame - 8/10

Mopped up well in a more defensive role, picking up the bits and pieces. But always willing to show himself for the ball.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Owen Moffat - 9/10

Took his goal well with a calm finish and denied a sumptuous second by the bar late on. Always getting into the pockets of space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dannen Francis - 7/10

A box of tricks as always and always tried to beat his man down the right flank. End product was a little hit and miss though.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Donovan Lescott - 7/10

Shot wide into the side netting from a tight angle but otherwise fairly quiet, but always neat and tidy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brad Holmes - 8/10