The Manchester City loanee was hitting top form during Blackpool’s 1-0 win away to QPR in August before he cruelly picked up a hamstring injury.

The 20-year-old has yet to play since but the midfielder is now back training and is hoping to be in contention for Blackpool’s game against Birmingham City on their return from the World Cup break.

“I’ve been back in full training with the lads for the first time this week, so it’s been good,” Fiorini told Tangerine TV from Blackpool’s warm weather training camp in Spain.

“It’s obviously been a long time now since I got injured back in mid-August, so it’s been longer than we all expected.

“But I feel like I’m getting closer now and getting somewhere, so it’s a good feeling.”

The night Fiorini picked up his injury at Loftus Road was only his fifth appearance of the season, so Pool fans are still yet to see the loanee for a concerted amount of time.

Fiorini was in impressive form against QPR in August before suffering his injury

“I feel like I started the season alright to be fair. I only played five games but the night I got injured at QPR, you could see the team was gelling,” Fiorini added.

“With the gaffer being new, his ideas and his philosophy were starting to show. We were really good that night and got the win.

“For me personally, it was a shame (to get the injury) and that’s the last action I had, so hopefully I can get back soon and get back to that kind of form.

“It was a bit of a bittersweet night and some of the lads still talk about it now. We had a good feeling in terms of getting the three points and you look at how QPR have done since that night, they’ve done well and it’s a tough place to go.

“But it was bittersweet to lose two members of the midfield in me and Charlie (Patino). We’re both young and had only just come into the team.

