Blackpool set to welcome big Birmingham City following for first game after World Cup break

There will be a sell-out away end when Blackpool return to action next month.

By Matt Scrafton
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Birmingham City have announced they’ve sold all 3,469 tickets for their trip to Bloomfield Road on Saturday, December 10.

It will be both side’s first game since breaking for a month due to the winter World Cup in Qatar.

Birmingham will take up all of the South side of the East Stand as well as a good chunk of the North side.

This type of allocation is only reserved for big followings, such as Middlesbrough’s before the World Cup, with most sides usually only given half of the away end.

Sheffield United have also been handed a similar allocation for their trip to the Fylde coast between Christmas and New Year.

The Blades recently announced they have been allocated 3,474 tickets for the game at Bloomfield Road on Thursday, December 29.

Birmingham fans vented their frustration at Bloomfield Road last season after their side were thrashed 6-1

That fixture kicks off at the later time of 8.15pm after being chosen for live TV coverage on Sky Sports.

As the home side, the Seasiders will pocket £100,000 for the game being televised, while the Blades will be paid £10,000.

The Seasiders are currently spending their final couple of days out in Spain as part of their warm weather training camp.

Michael Appleton’s men will step up their preparations at Squires Gate later this week ahead of the Birmingham game next month.

John Eustace’s side currently sit 13th on 28 points, six more than Blackpool who languish inside the bottom three after a run of four straight defeats before the break.

