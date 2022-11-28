Blackpool's Sonny Carey opens up on adapting to the Championship following big step-up from non-league

The midfielder has made 28 appearances in tangerine during his two seasons at Bloomfield Road, with only 15 of those coming from the start.

His lack of game time is quite understandable though given the jump he’s made to join a Championship side, having made the move from Kings Lynn Town.

The former Norwich City academy graduate is pleased with the progress he’s making though thanks to a helping hand from some of the more experienced heads in Michael Appleton’s squad.

“I think I’ve adapted quite well,” Carey told Blackpool’s official website.

“I’m still learning every day, learning from the senior players, the James Husband’s, the Gary Madine’s - players like that. I think I’m improving every day and I’m loving every minute of it.

“They’re massive because we’re quite a young group, we’ve got a lot of young players so they play a massive part.

Sonny Carey has only started 15 games for the Seasiders

“They’re always giving us advice because they’ve been there and done it before, they’ve got the experience so they definitely play a massive part.

“If we’re losing in games they’ll step up and help the younger players so they play a massive part in the group.”

Carey was on the scoresheet for Blackpool on Saturday as Appleton’s men played out a 1-1 draw with Watford out in Spain.

The friendly, part of Blackpool’s warm weather training camp in Murcia, formed part of their preparations for their return against Birmingham City on Saturday, December 10.

Carey felt the World Cup break came at a good time for the Seasiders given their worrying form prior to the temporary halt, losing four games on the spin to drop down to 23rd place.

“It feels like a new start, like it’s pre-season again and we’re all starting afresh, working on new things and hopefully we can take them into the matches when they start,” Carey added.

“I think the break came at the right time for us, obviously we came into it off the back of a few defeats but it was good to have some time off, have a little rest and we’re back working now.

