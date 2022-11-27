News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

QPR become latest side to be linked with ex-Blackpool boss following Bournemouth, Luton Town and Wigan speculation

QPR have joined the list of clubs linked with a managerial move for former Blackpool boss Neil Critchley.

By Matt Scrafton
3 minutes ago - 2 min read
Read More
'It's been tough': Blackpool's Jake Beesley opens up on injury woes following we...

The Hoops look set to lose current boss Michael Beale to Rangers, who are on the lookout for a new boss after sacking Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

Hide Ad

Beale already has previous experience of working at Ibrox having assisted Steven Gerrard during his time north of the border.

Most Popular

Should Beale be confirmed as Rangers’ new boss, it’s understood Critchley will be among those considered for the vacancy at Loftus Road.

The 44-year-old’s record of developing players and working on a modest budget makes him an “obvious contender” to replace Beale, according to West London Sport.

Hide Ad

However, QPR may be forced to move swiftly as Critchley is also being lined up for a possible move to become Bournemouth’s new assistant manager.

Football Insider has reported Gary O’Neil is keen to bring in Critchley as his assistant should he be given the Bournemouth job on a permanent basis.

Hide Ad
Neil Critchley is looking for a way back into the coaching game

The 39-year-old has been in interim charge of the Cherries since Scott Parker was given the axe at the end of August.

Hide Ad

Former Leeds United chief Marcelo Bielsa had been approached to take over, but it’s since been reported those talks have broken down.

It now appears the path is clear for O’Neil, who guided Bournemouth to 14th place prior to the World Cup break, to be handed the job permanently.

Hide Ad

As for Critchley, he’s currently without a club after being sacked by Aston Villa alongside Gerrard back in October.

That came just five months after Critchley had made the surprise decision to leave his job as Blackpool boss to become Gerrard’s assistant at Villa Park.

Hide Ad

Critchley has recently been linked with the managerial vacancies at Luton Town and Wigan Athletic, but former Seasider Rob Edwards took the Hatters job while Kolo Toure is being lined up to take over at the DW Stadium.

Speaking recently, Critchley revealed he was preparing himself for his next job in management by putting in hours of work at home.

Hide Ad

“Who knows? Hopefully I will be fortunate enough for someone to offer me a good position at some point,” he told sports journalism students at the University of Central Lancashire.

Neil CritchleySteven GerrardBournemouthQPRWigan