The Hoops look set to lose current boss Michael Beale to Rangers, who are on the lookout for a new boss after sacking Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

Beale already has previous experience of working at Ibrox having assisted Steven Gerrard during his time north of the border.

Should Beale be confirmed as Rangers’ new boss, it’s understood Critchley will be among those considered for the vacancy at Loftus Road.

The 44-year-old’s record of developing players and working on a modest budget makes him an “obvious contender” to replace Beale, according to West London Sport.

However, QPR may be forced to move swiftly as Critchley is also being lined up for a possible move to become Bournemouth’s new assistant manager.

Football Insider has reported Gary O’Neil is keen to bring in Critchley as his assistant should he be given the Bournemouth job on a permanent basis.

Neil Critchley is looking for a way back into the coaching game

The 39-year-old has been in interim charge of the Cherries since Scott Parker was given the axe at the end of August.

Former Leeds United chief Marcelo Bielsa had been approached to take over, but it’s since been reported those talks have broken down.

It now appears the path is clear for O’Neil, who guided Bournemouth to 14th place prior to the World Cup break, to be handed the job permanently.

As for Critchley, he’s currently without a club after being sacked by Aston Villa alongside Gerrard back in October.

That came just five months after Critchley had made the surprise decision to leave his job as Blackpool boss to become Gerrard’s assistant at Villa Park.

Critchley has recently been linked with the managerial vacancies at Luton Town and Wigan Athletic, but former Seasider Rob Edwards took the Hatters job while Kolo Toure is being lined up to take over at the DW Stadium.

Speaking recently, Critchley revealed he was preparing himself for his next job in management by putting in hours of work at home.

