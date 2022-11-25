The 44-year-old is currently without a club after being sacked by Aston Villa alongside Steven Gerrard back in October.

The former Liverpool pair were axed after overseeing six defeats in the space of just 11 games, leaving the West Midlands outfit outside the bottom three on goal difference only.

That came just five months after Critchley had made the surprise decision to leave his job as Blackpool boss to become Gerrard’s assistant at Villa Park.

Critchley has recently been linked with the managerial vacancies at Luton Town and Wigan Athletic, but former Seasider Rob Edwards took the Hatters job while Kolo Toure is being lined up to take over at the DW Stadium.

Football Insider is now reporting Gary O’Neil is keen to bring in Critchley as his assistant should he be given the Bournemouth job on a permanent basis.

The 39-year-old has been in interim charge of the Cherries since Scott Parker was given the axe at the end of August.

Critchley appears ready for a quick return to coaching

Former Leeds United chief Marcelo Bielsa had been approached to take over, but it’s since been reported those talks have broken down.

It now appears the path is clear for O’Neil, who guided Bournemouth to 14th place prior to the World Cup break, to be handed the job permanently.

His appointment could be announced as soon as today if recent reports are to be believed.

Speaking recently, Critchley revealed he was preparing himself for his next job in management by putting in hours of work at home.

“At the moment I’ve got a bit of free time on my hands so I’m trying to do everything I can to upskill myself and prepare myself for the next opportunity,” he told sports journalism students at the University of Central Lancashire.

“I’m preparing, watching many games, reflecting on the experiences I’ve had in the last few years and being open-minded about what might present itself in the future.