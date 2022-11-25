Sheffield United handed bumper ticket allocation for festive Blackpool clash at Bloomfield Road
Sheffield United are set to bring a bumper away following to Bloomfield Road for their festive clash against Blackpool.
The high-flying Blades, who currently sit second in the Championship table, make the trip to the Fylde coast between Christmas and New Year on Thursday, December 29.
The game will kick off at the later time of 8.15pm after being picked for live TV coverage on Sky Sports.
In a ticket update, Sheffield United have revealed they have been allocated 3,474 tickets for the fixture.
This means the South Yorkshire outfit will take up all of the South side of the East Stand as well as a good chunk of the North side.
This type of allocation is only reserved for big followings, such as Middlesbrough’s before the World Cup, with most sides usually only given half of the away end.
The game comes three days on from Blackpool’s Boxing Day trip to Hull City on the Monday.
The following Sunday, meanwhile, Michael Appleton’s men host Sunderland at Bloomfield Road on New Year’s Day.
As the home side, the Seasiders will pocket £100,000 for the game being televised, while the Blades will be paid £10,000.
The initial fixture between the two sides at Bramall Lane in October was a spicy one, with referee David Webb handing out four red cards during the thrilling 3-3 draw.
Appleton’s men looked set to hold on despite playing the last 20 minutes with nine men, only for the home side to equalise in the last seconds of stoppage-time.