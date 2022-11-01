How much Blackpool and Sheffield United will pocket as festive encounter is picked for Sky Sports coverage

It means the home fixture on Thursday, December 29 will now kick-off at the later time of 8.15pm, half an hour later than the initial 7.45pm time.

It’s part of a Championship double header on Sky Sports, with the clash between QPR and Luton Town televised at 6pm on the same day.

The game comes three days on from Blackpool’s Boxing Day trip to Hull City on the Monday.

The following Sunday, meanwhile, Michael Appleton’s men host Sunderland at Bloomfield Road on New Year’s Day.

As the home side, the Seasiders will pocket £100,000 for the game being televised, while the Blades will be paid £10,000.

Here are Sky Sports’ festive picks in full:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool's festive encounter against the Blades will now kick-off half an hour later

Boxing Day

12.30pm – Sunderland v Blackburn Rovers

5.15pm – Cardiff City v QPR

Advertisement Hide Ad

7.45pm – Luton Town v Norwich City

December 27

12.30pm – Leyton Orient v Stevenage

3pm – Bolton Wanderers v Derby County

Advertisement Hide Ad

5.15pm – Reading v Swansea City

8pm – Burnley v Birmingham City

December 29

6pm – Luton Town v QPR

Advertisement Hide Ad

8.15pm – Blackpool v Sheffield United

New Year’s Day

12pm – Blackburn Rovers v Cardiff City

January 2

Advertisement Hide Ad

3pm – Norwich City v Watford