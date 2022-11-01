How much Blackpool and Sheffield United will pocket as festive encounter is picked for Sky Sports coverage
Blackpool’s festive clash against Sheffield United has been selected for live TV coverage.
It means the home fixture on Thursday, December 29 will now kick-off at the later time of 8.15pm, half an hour later than the initial 7.45pm time.
It’s part of a Championship double header on Sky Sports, with the clash between QPR and Luton Town televised at 6pm on the same day.
The game comes three days on from Blackpool’s Boxing Day trip to Hull City on the Monday.
The following Sunday, meanwhile, Michael Appleton’s men host Sunderland at Bloomfield Road on New Year’s Day.
As the home side, the Seasiders will pocket £100,000 for the game being televised, while the Blades will be paid £10,000.
Here are Sky Sports’ festive picks in full:
Boxing Day
12.30pm – Sunderland v Blackburn Rovers
5.15pm – Cardiff City v QPR
7.45pm – Luton Town v Norwich City
December 27
12.30pm – Leyton Orient v Stevenage
3pm – Bolton Wanderers v Derby County
5.15pm – Reading v Swansea City
8pm – Burnley v Birmingham City
December 29
6pm – Luton Town v QPR
8.15pm – Blackpool v Sheffield United
New Year’s Day
12pm – Blackburn Rovers v Cardiff City
January 2
3pm – Norwich City v Watford
8pm – QPR v Sheffield United