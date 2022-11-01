'I've got to bite down on my lip': Blackpool striker Gary Madine opens up on having to play through the pain barrier
Gary Madine admits he’s long accepted he will have to continue playing through the pain barrier for the remainder of his career.
The Blackpool striker has been a mainstay of Michael Appleton’s team in recent weeks despite ongoing issues with his groin and back.
Despite the knocks, Madine continues to deliver consistent performances for the Seasiders and is now backing up his displays with goals, with two in his last five outings.
Most Popular
“I think it’s just one of those things I’ve got to accept,” he told The Gazette.
“I had an operation a year ago. It’s always going to hurt now but I’ve just got to manage it with a couple of painkillers and bite down on my lip.”
Madine certainly isn’t allowing the pain to affect his performances though.
If anything, the striker is somehow finding a way to put even more of a shift in for the team, with his boss Michael Appleton revealing his running stats are as high as they’ve ever been.
Madine knows all too well he has to be mindful of his body though and might have to drop in and out of the side during busy spells of the season.
“They’re getting up,” the 32-year-old said of his running stats.
“He (Appleton) did pull me at the start of the season and said I probably won’t play every game.
“Obviously I disagree, I want to play every game, but he’s right. After every game I’m feeling the effects of it but the numbers are getting higher.
“It’s more demanding on the body so I’ve just got to be careful, but at the minute I’m getting through the pain and it’s manageable so hopefully I can carry on.”
Madine went seven games without scoring before netting in the 3-1 win against Watford, before doubling his tally against Coventry at the weekend.
“It’s about time,” the striker added.
“I’d like to have more goals but I don’t mind as long as I do the ugly side for the team which sometimes people don’t appreciate, but I know my teammates appreciate it.
“I will take the lumps and the bumps as long as it allows the space for people like Jerry to get goals.”