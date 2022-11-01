'I've got to bite down on my lip': Blackpool striker Gary Madine opens up on having to play through the pain barrier

The Blackpool striker has been a mainstay of Michael Appleton’s team in recent weeks despite ongoing issues with his groin and back.

Despite the knocks, Madine continues to deliver consistent performances for the Seasiders and is now backing up his displays with goals, with two in his last five outings.

“I think it’s just one of those things I’ve got to accept,” he told The Gazette.

“I had an operation a year ago. It’s always going to hurt now but I’ve just got to manage it with a couple of painkillers and bite down on my lip.”

Madine certainly isn’t allowing the pain to affect his performances though.

If anything, the striker is somehow finding a way to put even more of a shift in for the team, with his boss Michael Appleton revealing his running stats are as high as they’ve ever been.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Madine insists he's happy to play through the pain barrier for the Seasiders

Madine knows all too well he has to be mindful of his body though and might have to drop in and out of the side during busy spells of the season.

“They’re getting up,” the 32-year-old said of his running stats.

“He (Appleton) did pull me at the start of the season and said I probably won’t play every game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Obviously I disagree, I want to play every game, but he’s right. After every game I’m feeling the effects of it but the numbers are getting higher.

“It’s more demanding on the body so I’ve just got to be careful, but at the minute I’m getting through the pain and it’s manageable so hopefully I can carry on.”

“It’s about time,” the striker added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’d like to have more goals but I don’t mind as long as I do the ugly side for the team which sometimes people don’t appreciate, but I know my teammates appreciate it.