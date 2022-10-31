Where Blackpool are now tipped to finish by data experts after Coventry City win

Gary Madine and Jerry Yates netted the goals as Michael Appleton’s side recorded their first back-to-back victories of the campaign.

As a result, the Seasiders now find themselves in 15th place and more importantly five points clear of the relegation zone.

Pool can add further light between themselves and the bottom three with a win against bottom side West Brom on Tuesday night.

The Baggies were beaten yet again at the weekend, suffering a 2-0 defeat to Sheffield United, meaning they’ve now lost three on the spin and won only one of their last 13 games.

They sit bottom of the table on 14 points from 17 games, behind Huddersfield Town and Blackpool’s last opponents Coventry, although the Sky Blues do have two games in hand on the majority of sides around them.

Like West Brom, Middlesbrough are another side previously fancied to perform well this season who find themselves in trouble – sitting outside the relegation zone on goal difference only after losing to Preston North End at the weekend.

Jerry Yates was on the scoresheet once again as Blackpool came from behind to beat Coventry

Wigan Athletic have also dropped down the table in recent weeks following a poor run of form, while Stoke City, Hull City and Cardiff City all find themselves in a spot of danger.

According to an updated predictions table from FiveThirtyEight, Blackpool are forecasted to stay up this season and fairly comfortably, too.

The ‘supercomputer’ has them finishing 14th, one place higher than their current position, but a comfortable nine points above the dropzone.

Appleton’s men are now predicted to finish on 60 points, which would match their tally under Neil Critchley last season.

According to statisticians and data experts, Blackpool have a 12 per cent chance of being relegated back to League One, a 10 per chance of making the play-offs, four per cent chance of finishing second and a -1 per cent chance of winning the league.

The Yorkshire trio of Hull, Rotherham and Huddersfield are the three sides predicted to go down.

Following this weekend’s games, data experts at FiveThirtyEight have crunched the numbers and predicted how the final Championship table will look…

FiveThirtyEight’s predicted Championship table

Team Predicted Points

Burnley 82

Sheffield United 80

------------------------------------------------

Norwich City 75

Watford 75

QPR 70

Millwall 69

------------------------------------------------

Blackburn Rovers 69

Swansea City 69

Luton Town 67

Birmingham City 63

Preston 62

Stoke City 61

Middlesbrough 60

Blackpool 60

Reading 60

West Brom 59

Sunderland 58

Coventry City 58

Bristol City 56

Cardiff City 56

Wigan Athletic 53

------------------------------------------------

Hull City 51

Huddersfield Town 49

