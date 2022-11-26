Sonny Carey on the scoresheet as Blackpool and Watford play out friendly draw in Spain

The striker has yet to kick a ball in competitive action so far this season after fracturing his foot during pre-season.

But the 25-year-old has recently returned to training and has joined Michael Appleton’s side in their warm weather camp in Murcia, Spain.

The Seasiders took on the Hornets at the Pinatar Arena in San Pedro del Pinatar this afternoon, drawing 1-1.

Beesley was a second-half substitute, getting half an hour of vital minutes under his belt.

Sonny Carey gave Blackpool the lead with an early strike only for Keinan Davis to equalise for their Championship counterparts.

James Husband and Liam Bridcutt also featured on their return from hamstring injuries, while new recruit Andy Lyons made his first appearance in tangerine.

Carey pounced on an early mistake to give Blackpool the lead

The right wing-back isn’t due to officially make the move to Bloomfield Road until January, but he’s joined in training early to integrate himself with his new teammates.

Jordan Gabriel, Kevin Stewart and Keshi Anderson are all out injured until the New Year, while Jordan Thorniley, Marvin Ekpiteta, Grant Ward and Lewis Fiorini didn’t feature in the friendly, albeit the latter has only just returned from a long-term hamstring injury.

TEAMS

Blackpool XI: Maxwell, Connolly, Williams, Husband, Thompson, Patino, Dougall, Carey, Hamilton, Madine, Lavery

Subs: Grimshaw, S.Moore, Garbutt, Bridcutt, Wright, Corbeanu, Beesley, Poveda, Lyons, Yates

Watford XI: Okoye, Cathcart, Kabasele, Ngakia, Kamara, Dele Bashiru, Choudhury, Asprilla, Hungbo, Bayo, Davis