Blackpool trio provide update from warm weather training camp ahead of Watford friendly

The Seasiders are currently taking part in a warm weather training camp near Murcia during the World Cup break, with Michael Appleton’s side not returning to action until Saturday, December 10 against Birmingham City.

It was a slightly less intense day of training today ahead of a friendly against Championship counterparts Watford on Saturday (kick-off 12 noon UK time) at the Pinatar Arena in San Pedro del Pinatar.

Speaking to Tangerine TV ahead of training, Appleton said: “It’s day two, which will be very similar to yesterday (Thursday) in terms of the work we’re going to be doing on the grass.

“We’re going to flip the session where we’re going to work on the out of possession stuff and then do a lot of gym work later on this afternoon.”

Subscribers were then shown clips of Blackpool’s players hard at work, with the likes of Lewis Fiorini, Liam Bridcutt and Jake Beesley – all returning from injury – all taking part in the sessions.

Prior to heading out to South East Spain, Appleton said he hoped to have at least four or five players back to full fitness once the Championship campaign resumes next month.

Michael Appleton's side take on Watford in a friendly tomorrow

The clip ended with short interviews with loanees Charlie Patino and Rhys Williams, of Arsenal and Liverpool respectively.

“It was good,” Patino said of today’s workout.

“We’ve done out of possession today, pressing and different tactics in terms of how we’re going to stay on the front foot and be aggressive.

“Yesterday was a tougher session but we’ve obviously got a game tomorrow so we’re just preparing for that.

“The weather is lovely, it’s a beautiful time to be here and we’re really enjoying it, so bring on tomorrow.”Speaking of tonight’s England vs USA game, Williams concluded: “I’ll probably go and watch Netflix followed by the England game with a few beers - I’m only joking by the way, no beers with a game tomorrow!

