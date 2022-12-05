Several EFL clubs have brought forward their kick-off times for their fixtures on Saturday, December 10.

This is to give supporters extra time to watch England’s World Cup quarter-final clash against France, which gets underway at 7pm.

But the Seasiders have now moved swiftly to confirm their return to Championship action will remain a 3pm kick-off, as initially planned.

Instead, the club will keep open their Matthews and Moretti lounges later than planned to allow supporters to stay at the ground to cheer on Gareth Southgate’s men.

Elsewhere in the Championship, Rotherham United’s home game against Bristol City has already been brought forward to 12.30pm to avoid a potential clash.

The Lancashire derby between Blackburn Rovers and Preston North End also kicks off at 12 noon, although that’s because it has been picked for Sky Sports coverage.

The Seasiders return to Championship action after a month off

Fixtures in League One and Two have also been moved, however.

All clubs have been offered the option by the EFL to bring their kick-off times – but only if it’s mutually agreed by both clubs.

After enjoying a month off to recharge the batteries, Michael Appleton’s side will be desperate to get back to winning ways after suffering four straight defeats before the World Cup break.

Another defeat on their return would mean a fifth straight loss, a run Blackpool haven’t endured for seven years when they lost seven games in a row during their League One relegation campaign, albeit two were in cup competitions.

A 2-0 defeat to Port Vale on November 24, 2015 was the last time they suffered a fifth straight league defeat.

But there will be renewed optimism among Appleton’s squad that they can return with a bang against Birmingham to lift themselves out of the relegation zone.

The break has allowed Blackpool to get some key players back to fitness, with the likes of James Husband, Liam Bridcutt, Lewis Fiorini and Jake Beesley all hoping to be in contention after recovering from injuries.

