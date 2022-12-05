Blackpool FC open the doors of Bloomfield Road for local community during winter and cost-of-living crisis
Blackpool will open up the doors of Bloomfield Road this winter to help the most vulnerable in the local community.
The club is working alongside its Community Trust to help tackle some of the cost-of-living challenges many are now facing.
The “warm-up hubs” will be launched with financial support from Blackpool Council and the company of owner Simon Sadler, Segantii Capital Management.
“We will be opening up the doors to Bloomfield Road and operating warm-up hubs to provide families and those socially isolated and vulnerable with a place to keep warm, socialise and have access to free WiFi, coffee, biscuits and hot food,” the Seasiders said.
The initiative begins on Wednesday in the new Moretti Lounge and will run right the way through to March 2023.
“The stadium will be accessible providing people with a chance to sit, keep warm and talk to Blackpool FC Community Trust staff”, the club added.
The hubs open up at a crucial time given temperatures in Blackpool could plummet to as low as -2 on Thursday.
The stadium will be open to the community at the following times:
Family warm hubs
Monday to Friday, 3pm-6pm, during school weeks and will include a meal, homework clubs and activities. These will operate in term time only.
Pool together hubs
Tuesday and Thursday, 12pm-3pm and will include teas, coffees, biscuits and activities to engage in.
A JustGiving page, which can be found here, has also been set up for those who wish to contribute.
“Determined to make a difference and relieve some of the pressures on families and vulnerable, older adults in the town, the club has engaged with its partners and sponsors about further supporting the initiative,” Pool said.
“A JustGiving page has also been set up if any fans would like to contribute.
“Supporters can additionally aid our efforts by volunteering to work on the schemes. “Whatever way, shape or form you can offer your services would be greatly appreciated, as we come together for the people of Blackpool.”
For further information, or to find out how you can get involved and volunteer, contact [email protected] or call 01253 348691.