The forward aggravated the injury on his comeback in last weekend's 2-0 home victory over Alfreton Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Head coach Murray told The Gazette that Walker was due to undergo a scan last night.

Fylde celebrate after Nick Haughton's penalty sealed victory over Alfreton Picture: STEVE MCLELLAN

“Then we'll know the extent of it,” he said, “but we'll be cautious with the others coming back from injury and won't rush anyone.”

Those on the comeback trail include Walker's fellow attackers Luke Charman and Danny Rowe, and Murray won't risk extending the absence of either by bringing them back too soon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking immediately after the Alfreton game, Murray said: "I'm absolutely gutted for Tom because he's put a lot of hard work in.

"I think he's a top, top player and I want him available. I’m gutted for the team because we need players like Tom on the pitch.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

And speaking to The Gazette last night he added: “After what happened with Tom, we are being cautious with the others. We won't rush anyone but with the schedule we have coming up, we need to be ready to go full throttle.”

That schedule became all the more testing as two rearranged home games have left Fylde facing eight National League North fixtures next month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Coasters will host Buxton on January 10 and Blyth Spartans a week later, meaning their midweek games on the last two Tuesdays before Christmas will be followed by three more in January.

It makes Murray's first full weeks on the training ground this week and next all the more precious to prepare for a gruelling period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

After four games in 12 days at the start of his Mill Farm reign, Murray said: “Yes, we've enjoyed the time on the training ground to work on some things as a team and to work with players as individuals.

“There's also a chance to rest next week for players who need it but we have to get the balance right for when it gets really busy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you can get the right momentum and rhythm, then games coming thick and fast can be a good thing. And if we can come through this period with some good performances, then it could put us in a really good place.

“But it's been nice to have a full week of training, especially before playing on Gloucester's 3G pitch, which adds a different element.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tomorrow’s hosts Gloucester City stand 10th, four places and four points behind Fylde from three games more.

Their win at Kidderminster Harriers last weekend halted a run of four straight league defeats and Murray said: “Gloucester are a good team and have proved over time that they are strong in this division.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They have had a lot of injuries and brought quite a few players in on loan but it will be a challenge to get a result.”