AFC Fylde 2 Alfreton Town 0: Coasters pick up another three points

AFC Fylde made it four wins on the bounce in National League North with victory over Alfreton Town at Mill Farm.

By Callum Foster
33 minutes ago - 2 min read

The goals came early in the first half and late in the second as Emeka Obi netted the opener before Nick Haughton scored a late penalty.

There was just one change to the side that secured a win over Boston United as Obi replaced Luke Burke.

Alfreton had started well in terms of pressing the Coasters and forcing them to play a lot of the opening seven minutes in their own half.

AFC Fylde celebrate Emeka Obi's goal against Alfreton Town Picture: Steve McLellan

However, a corner routine straight off the training ground saw Haughton play it short to Luke Conlan, who took a touch before crossing for Obi to power home a header at the far post.

Siya Ligendza sent his marker one way and then the other before his strike at goal was deflected wide.

There was a small scare for the Coasters as Chris Neal slipped when receiving a back pass.

The ball appeared to have crossed the line but an offside flag saved Fylde’s blushes.

Alfreton kept their shape, trying to frustrate the Coasters, resulting in very little happening for either side before the interval as Fylde led 1-0.

The Coasters raced out of the blocks in the second half as Connor Barrett was denied by the boot of Alfreton keeper George Willis before Ligendza sent a Haughton cross over the bar.

Haughton came close when he shimmied past an opponent before seeing a curling effort from distance drift inches wide with Willis at full stretch.

Danny Philliskirk had a chance to put the game to bed but headed wide after Haughton’s corner had evaded everyone on its way to the far post.

Persistence paid off with just six minutes left as Obi was dragged down inside the area, seeing the referee point to the spot.

Haughton duly smashed the ball into the back of the net, guaranteeing the points for Fylde.

AFC Fylde: Neal, Whitmore, Bird, Obi, Conlan (Cranston 90), Barrett, Philliskirk, Weston, Whitehead (Rowley 46), Haughton (Walker 87), Ligendza. Not used: Burke, Davis.

Alfreton Town: Willis, Clackstone, Preston, Butterfield, Smith, Wiley, Ceesay, Branson (Thewlis 67), Cantrill, Hobson (Conway 88), Denton. Not used: Southwell, Askew, Salam.

AFC FyldeCoastersNational League NorthLuke Burke