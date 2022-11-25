It's the fourth game in 12 days since Murray's appointment as head coach and, after home wins over Colne in the FA Trophy and Boston United in National League North over the past week, he sums up his start as “pleasing”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

And two weeks without a Tuesday fixture will be most welcome as he looks to continue that progress.

Nick Haughton celebrates with goalscorer Danny Whitehead in AFC Fylde's 4-1 win over Boston United Picture: STEVE MCLELLAN

Murray told The Gazette: “There's a lot more to come but the buy-in from the players has been great. We do need time on the training ground because it has literally been play-recover-play since I arrived.

“We have done a lot of video work and analysis, but I want to play with intensity and for that you need work on the training ground. They have taken information on board but there are more gears to go through.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tuesday's 4-1 victory over his former club Boston was sixth-placed Fylde's third successive league win but Murray knows it will tough to extend that run, even though Alfreton have taken just one point from four games. He added: “It will be a different game and a physical encounter. It’s important we don't go away from our beliefs and our style but we will have to do the basics well and match their physicality.”