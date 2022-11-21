After his first week at the helm, Murray is calling on the Coasters to be more ruthless in front of goal and said: “We’re a very good football team but I want us to become killers.

“At the moment we’re not, which is probably why we are not where we should be in the league with the quality we have, so that’s the next stage for me. It’s creating that mentality that whatever game we play in, when we get into good positions we have to kill the opponent.”

Adam Murray oversaw his first win as Fylde boss against Colne in the FA Trophy Picture: STEVE MCLELLAN

Murray enjoyed his first win on Saturday, when Fylde defeated Colne 2-1 in the FA Trophy at Mill Farm to secure a place in this afternoon’s third-round draw.

He added: “First half I thought we were really good in terms of movement of the ball and chances created. Second half I was a little disappointed we took our foot off the gas a bit, conceded a really sloppy goal and gave them a little hope. Overall I thought we were in control.”

Fylde are 10 points off the pace in National League North but have played four fewer games than leaders Brackley Town.

Victory could lift Murray’s side from eighth to fifth, though Boston – whom he managed for 10 months from 2016-17 – have taken 10 points from their last four games.

Advertisement Hide Ad