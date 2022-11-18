Murray took charge for Tuesday’s 1-0 FA Cup replay defeat at Gillingham – a match which bore out his first impressions that the Coasters don’t yet have the killer instinct to finish off games.

Yet the head coach was delighted to see his side take control against a League Two team on their own patch.

Nick Haughton takes a shot but Fylde couldn't find the net at Gillingham Picture: STEVE MCLELLAN

Murray said: “We were the better team for long, long parts of the game. I thought we dominated with the ball and controlled the game in all phases. Out of possession, I thought we were solid. We probably didn’t create enough clear-cut chances but overall I was really proud.

“To come to a League club and put in that sort of performance stands us in good stead. There were a lot of good foundations to build on.”

They have a chance to do so tomorrow against East Lancashire visitors Colne, who play two levels below Fylde in the Northern Premier League West Division.

It would be no surprise if Murray rested some players ahead of Tuesday’s return to National League North action at former club Boston United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We were just missing that little bit of a cutting edge, which we need to look at and work on to push us to that next level and push on in our league campaign,” he said.