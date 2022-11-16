Lewis Walker scored the only goal for the League Two side just before half-time in Tuesday's first-round replay.

New head coach Murray opted for four changes to the side which won 2-1 at high-flying Darlington on Saturday as Luke Conlan, Danny Whitehead, Will Hatfield and Joe Rowley all came in.

Adam Murray on the touchline for his first match as AFC Fylde boss at Gillingham Picture: STEVE MCLELLAN

They replaced Tom Walker, whose Mill Farm equaliser had earned this rematch, Luke Burke, Danny Philliskirk and Danny Rowe.

A fifth change was forced when Luke Charman pulled up in the warm-up, meaning a start for Siya Ligendza.

The visitors started on the front foot, Nick Haughton soon firing a free-kick over the top after Whitehead had been brought down on the edge of the box.

Gillingham striker Lewis Walker got behind the defence only to fire over before the hosts were awarded a 10th-minute penalty.

Curtis Weston's loose back-pass sent Walker clear, Alex Whitmore brought him down and Scott Kashket steered the spot-kick wide.

Apart from Ligendza volleying inches wide from keeper Chris Neal's long clearance, the rest of the half was quiet until Gillingham took the lead with two minutes left. Fylde found themselves outnumbered at the back-post and Walker took full advantage.

The visitors were bright after half-time as Haughton exchanged passes with Weston before Jake Turner tipped his long-range shot over.

Fylde’s possession football frustrated their hosts and Murray could be proud of his charges as Haughton was again denied by keeper Turner, who also held Emeka Obi’s fierce volley and thwarted substitute Keenan Patten.

Gillingham will visit National League Dagenham and Redbridge in the second round a week on Saturday.

Fylde remain in cup mode this Saturday, hosting Colne in the second round of the FA Trophy (3pm).

Fylde: Neal, Obi, Whitmore, Bird, Conlan, Rowley (Patten 73), Weston (Philliskirk 62), Whitehead, Haughton, Hatfield, Ligendza; Not used: Davis, McPartlan.